The popular Australia Day concert and fireworks at Cronulla is returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
Sutherland Shire Council will stage the major event in Cronulla Park along with smaller community events at South Village, Kirrawee, Cooper Park at Engadine and Burnum Burnum Reserve, Woronora.
Details of Australia Day activities have not yet been released.
Last year, the program of smaller events included pop-up concerts and roving performers, movies under the stars, light displays in parks and family days with DJs at leisure centres.
One of the first things Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, after the disruption of the pandemic, it was "important to have normality return".
"Australia Day at Cronulla is the council's biggest event and it was really missed," he said.
"At the same time, the smaller events we had last year were very popular so we will have some of them again."
The council's traffic forum has been planning traffic arrangements for the Cronulla event, including:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
