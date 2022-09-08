The Heathcote Oval draft masterplan is set to be adopted without change following community feedback.
Suggestions for other improvements, including a skate park, pump track, playground, splash park, perimeter cycle track, indoor multi-purpose centre, cafe, synthetic sports pitches and athletics track, have been knocked back.
Advertisement
Sutherland Shire Council's infrastructure committee unanimously supported a staff recommendation the draft masterplan be adopted unchanged. The recommendation is expected to be rubber-stamped at the full council meeting.
Preliminary community consultation on improving the extensive open space was conducted in November 2021, with 149 responses, which helped shape the draft masterplan.
The public exhibition of the draft masterplan in July this year attracted 225 submissions.
The staff report said, of the responses, 200 people were Very Happy, Happy or Neutral when asked how they felt about the masterplan.
Twenty-five were Unhappy or Very Unhappy.
Elements that received strong support included an entry road upgrade and shared path, perimeter walking track, lighting improvements, clubhouse and amenity building upgrades, off-leash dog area, multi-sport courts, car park improvements and picnic facilities.
"Concerns expressed by respondents were inconsistent, with some community members supportive of an off leash dog area, while others expressed concern at the facility's proximity to the national park and protection of local wildlife," the report said.
"Individual requests for needs not included within the extent or scope of the masterplan included a skate park, pump track, playground, splash park, perimeter cycle track, indoor multi-purpose centre, cafe, synthetic sports pitches and athletics track.
"Further feedback was also received regarding construction methodologies and operational considerations, and these are noted, though do not influence the proposed masterplan intent.
"At the close of the public exhibition, council has reviewed all the feedback provided.
"Many of the points raised have been considered during the masterplan development and this feedback will continue to inform the detailed design and delivery of the masterplan components in the future.
"Noting the level of support, the number of respondents, previous input provided and the public exhibition feedback received, there are no changes recommended to the draft masterplan that was placed on public exhibition."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.