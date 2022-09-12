St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

From one van to six: Taren Point electrical contractor takes out national small business award

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin and Michelle Cowan and service manager Brent Dodimead, of Cowan Electrical. Picture by John Veage

Michelle Cowan says it was "very daunting and a big leap" when she and her husband Kevin went into business for themselves in 2003.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.