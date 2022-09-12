Michelle Cowan says it was "very daunting and a big leap" when she and her husband Kevin went into business for themselves in 2003.
"It was really hard work, seven days a week," she said.
"We had three young children and a mortgage. We had to succeed - we couldn't afford to fail."
Their firm, Cowan Electrical, at Taren Point, was named the best Electrical Business in the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
In a sign of the shire's small business strength, four other businesses also won categories in the national awards program.
They included Bold Trailer and Caravan Repair Centre, Miranda (automotive services), Ready Set Dance Caringbah (Business Growth), Melotti Media, Alfords Point (Copywriting Business) and AFS Group, Caringbah (Specialised Small Business).
Kevin and Michelle Cowan started off in a small way and have grown the business with several of their team joining as apprentices and staying on with the business.
"Kevin had worked for a large national company for 21 years before going out on his own," Ms Cowan said.
"To start with, it was just him and one van. Now we have six vans and work all over Sydney.
"Kevin had a lot of experience from his work with the national company and he can problem solve things from which others walk away.
"He has been able to pass that knowledge on to the others in our business.
"We don't do as much residential work these days, it's mainly larger jobs."
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards have been running since 1999 and have grown to have 100 categories.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
