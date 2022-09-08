A couple, who stacked supermarket shelves at night to pay the bills during the early days of their small business, are among seven category winners from Sutherland Shire and St George in a national awards program.
Christian and Jaclyn Bold started Bold Trailer and Caravan Repair Centre at Miranda in 2011 and have grown it to a team of 11, with more employees being sought and applications open for new apprentices.
Advertisement
They won the automotive services category of the 2022 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, which were presented at the Star Sydney on September 3.
Other category winners included:
Ms Bold said the early days of their business were challenging.
"We would race home from work, give the kids dinner and put them to bed and then go off together to stack shelves at Franklins at night," she said.
The couple attribute their success to "hard work and doing something different".
"Other businesses in our line of work are based in the outer western suburbs," Ms Bold said.
"We live in the shire and we wanted to look after our local community, who are great lovers of the outdoors.
"Our services are now in high demand and we have customers from as far away as the Blue Mountains and northern beaches.
"A big part of what drives us is to build employment in the shire, and we are pleased we have been able to achieve that."
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards have been running since 1999 and have grown to have 100 categories.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.