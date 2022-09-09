With school holidays approaching, here's a spot of fun for kids - and they won't even know they're learning.
Code Camp is back this year. Providing activities to keep kids' brains ticking rather than staring at a screen, the camps are designed for children aged between five to 13.
Advertisement
They will develop valuable computer skills through a series of online programs or in-person workshops, where they will collaborate in groups and also get the chance to meet new friends.
Returning will be drone camp, where kids learn to program and code a drone. Using their engineering skills, they will also discover how drones have a positive impact when used to fight bushfires, rescue koalas, and spot sharks on the coast.
Other popular camps include the three-day YouTube creators camp for ages eight-13, targeted at budding vloggers, gamers and budding content creators.
Another exciting new addition is the two-day DJ camp for those aged eight-13, where kids will learn how to mix music through techniques used by DJs and producers. They will have the chance to use real decks.
If a child is particularly passionate about video games, they can channel that energy into something creative and educational by coding an arcade style video game in Blast 3D for kids, for ages seven-12. Zombie and unicorns will be all the rage with this one, where they will learn to bring their imagination to life.
For cartoon lovers, there is a two-day animation camp (aged five-12), where kids can engage in a blend of storytelling, art and technology, to create Minions or LEGO movie. Using claymation and stop-motion, they can design a movie with their unique creations.
Locations are held at some schools in St George and Sutherland Shire. People can enter their postcode to find out where the closest code camp is to their address.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.