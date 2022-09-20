Nearly half the patients treated at Sutherland Hospital for major heart attacks did not call an ambulance, delaying vital treatment and putting others in danger, a study has found.
The average heart attack patient was a relatively young man with significant risk factors for heart disease.
The main reason for not calling an ambulance was the patient did not think it was their heart, or did not think they were sick enough, despite nearly two-thirds having at least two major risk factors, which put them in a high-risk classification.
Of this high risk group, about 90 per cent thought they were low risk
When asked about what they thought a heart attack would feel like, only six per cent had received advice from a doctor or other reputable source.
Half had based their actions on information from friends, TV or movies, while a third had no idea.
Those who drove themselves to hospital put themselves and passengers at risk. Some had to pull over on the way and call an ambulance.
Sutherland Heart Clinic nurse educator Susan Sillato and nursing colleagues conducted the study with the help of cardiologist, Dr Matt Allan.
They hope the findings will encourage more people to talk to a doctor about symptoms and call an ambulance immediately if they occur.
Ms Sillato said Sutherland Shire was known for having a high rate of heart attack patients not calling an ambulance.
"We set out to try and find why that is the case," she said.
"Of 106 consecutive patients with major heart attacks who were invited to participate, 100 agreed.
"They were typically men (80 per cent), aged in their early 60's.
"Forty-six per cent with major heart attacks did not call an ambulance, which was dangerous and delayed therapy.
"Chest pain was the most common symptom."
The study was presented at the recent annual meeting of the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand and won the award for the best presentation by a non-doctor.
Ms Sillato said, if someone is having a major heart attack, it means one of the arteries feeding the heart is blocked.
"The sooner that is opened, the less permanent damage," she said. "The first hour or two is the most important.
"To try and speed up treatment times, there are systems in place with ambulance.
"Paramedics will do an ECG and transmit it to an on-call cardiologist's phone, who rings them straight back.
"If there is agreement a possible major heart attack is occurring, the patient is expedited through the emergency department and goes straight to the cardiology theatre.
"During the day, we will be preparing the theatre; after hours, a cardiologist will come from home. On average, this saves about 60 minutes, so calling an ambulance is really important."
Ms Sillato said she had been monitoring emergency patient data for about the last six years when the head of cardiology, Dr Mark Pitney, suggested she do a research study.
"One of the facets is how people assess their own risk and it was surprising how many thought they were low risk when in fact they were high risk," she said. "Many did not know that having a family history of heart attack doubles their own risk."
Dr Pitney said another serious concern was only six per cent of patients had any knowledge of symptoms from a reputable source and "the rest relied on information from family or friends, what they had seen on TV or at the movies, or what Bob from the pub told them".
Ms Sillato said, living in Sutherland Shire, seemed to give many people a false sense of security, "because the hospital just up the road".
Dr Pitney said, "Although no one sets out to harm themselves or others, I don't think these people understand they are at risk of passing out or sudden death. That's why the first thing we do is put an ECG monitor on them.
"By not calling an ambulance, they are putting themselves and family members at risk by making their own way to the hospital.
"I know one patient passed out on President Avenue while his wife was driving and another three had to pull over and call an ambulance.
"These are good people making bad decisions and shows we have a lot of work to do with education."
Ms Sillato said, while the study was carried out during the pandemic, less than five gave COVID as a reason for not calling an ambulance.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.