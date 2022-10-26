The class of 1971 was a memorable one at Georges River College Hurstville Boys Campus.
With so many recollections of the good old days, a group of former students have not only kept their friendships going for half a century, they have fondly remembered their education provider by returning to familiar grounds.
Some of the 'old boys' of the school, namely those who graduated in 1971, re-united again on October 26.
Wayne Moloney, who now lives in the Blue Mountains, was at Mortdale Heights back in the day when he was a schoolboy, and his memories are crystal clear.
"It was amazing to be back there after all these years," he said. "The layout has changed. It has improved but a lot of the old buildings are still there. It wasn't GRC then, it was Hurstville Boys High."
Mr Moloney has maintained his friendships with some of the graduates of '71.
"I kept in touch with about four of the guys - three of them all grew up at Mortdale together, and went to Mortdale primary school. I've known my best mate, Warrick Hannon, for 65 years," he said.
"We also had more of a camaraderie with the teachers back in those days, especially in Year 11 and 12. We had great respect. They still had the cane, and if you told your parents you got it, they said 'well you probably deserved it.'"
"The most memorable teacher for me was Mr G Keating. I didn't do well in English grammar but he introduced me to understanding the writing of English. I still remember one of his lessons where he walked in with a record player and a bunch of Bob Dylan albums. That stood out in my mind. He taught us to listen to music not just for entertainment, but to listen to the words. He went on to be the town crier of Sydney."
As an all boys' school, sport was in abundance. "We did a lot," Mr Moloney said. "There was such as great choice - rugby league, soccer, hockey, basketball. Now kids are more inclined to sit around and look at the screen. We'd be straight out of the classroom and into a game of touch footy on the asphalt. We also had stamp, chess and photography club."
Former students of the class of 1971 are invited to join their Facebook group.
