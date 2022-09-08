AFL Sharks Rep players awarded

Two Junior Cronulla Sharks JAFC players Spencer Millington (Yowie Bay) and William Stackpool (Lilli Pilli) were recently selected as two of the 23 player squad to represent NSW at the National AFL Championships in Adelaide.
The boys were chosen to represent NSW from the State Carnival in Coffs Harbour during May.
NSW were beaten by the traditionally strong AFL States of VIC, SA and WA at the Championships, but both Spencer and Will were voted as "Best and Fairest" NSW Blue Pup players.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
