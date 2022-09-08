St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

AFL Sharks Rep players awarded

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:55am, first published September 8 2022 - 2:02am
Best and Fairest for NSW

Two Junior Cronulla Sharks JAFC players Spencer Millington (Yowie Bay) and William Stackpool (Lilli Pilli) were recently selected as two of the 23 player squad to represent NSW at the National AFL Championships in Adelaide.

Photographer/Journalist

