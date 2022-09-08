St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Chemical cleanout drop-off in shire to be held from Saturday September 17 to Monday September 19.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sutherland Shire Council will host a three-day household chemical cleanout event this month in the car park of the Bellingara Netball Centre, Miranda.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.