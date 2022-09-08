Sutherland Shire Council will host a three-day household chemical cleanout event this month in the car park of the Bellingara Netball Centre, Miranda.
The drop off service will be available from Saturday September 17 to Monday September 19.
Advertisement
The collection, which is carried out twice a year in conjunction with the Environment Protection Authority, is open to all NSW residents.
At times in the past, there have been long queues of vehicles.
Materials that will be accepted include
Only household quantities will be accepted (20L or 20kg), except paint. Up to 100L (in 20L containers) of paint will be accepted.
Negotiations between the EPA and council to establish a permanent recycling centre for such waste in the shire ended in a stalemate in 2019.
The parties could not agree on funding arrangements for a facility, which would have been a drop-off point seven days a week for household chemicals, paint, batteries and other low toxic waste.
A council depot on Bates Drive at Kareela was chosen and the state government was willing to build the facility, but was not willing to contribute to ongoing staff costs.
The council viewed this as "cost shifting" by the government, which historically has been responsible for this type of waste.
The EPA awarded a $223,000 grant for the community recycling centre (CRC) in 2015.
The council indicated this year its commitment to pursuing a workable arrangement for a permanent facility.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.