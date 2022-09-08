Students from De La Salle College Cronulla joined the nation in asking their peers 'R U OK?' for an annual campaign that promotes positive well-being.
R U OK? is a national day of action that reminds people in the community to check-up on each other and ask how they are doing.
It advocates starting a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling with life.
To mark R U OK? Day on September 8, De La Salle students formed a committee to bring the focus to the mental health of its HSC students before their final exams begin in October.
School captain and organiser, Charlotte Fullerton, said the day was important to recognise, especially among the Year 12 cohort.
"R U OK? is an opportunity to remind ourselves to look out for each other during a very stressful time in our lives," she said.
"HSC exams are a daunting prospect, especially for our generation, who have had many of our earlier exams cancelled by COVID-19 lockdowns."
School Leader of Student Well-Being, John Cullerton, says the college has a team of dedicated staff who tend to student well-being.
"All of our students need someone to look out for them and sometimes they will need an extra hand to achieve their best selves, both academically, socially and emotionally," he said.
"We are very lucky to also have a counsellor available each school day for those who need additional support, and wonderful people in our diverse needs staff who provide lots of practical support to students who face particular challenges with exams."
Funds raised by the R U OK? Committee will help fund school counsellors across Sydney's Catholic Schools.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
