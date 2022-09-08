Motorcyclist seriously injured in Caringbah crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash at Caringbah.
About 5.45pm yesterday (Thursday), emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a motor bike and a car at the intersection of Taren Point Road and Bay Street.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 46-year-old male motor bike rider at the scene. He was taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The car driver - a 31-year-old man - was also treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and conveyed to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital as a precaution.
Officers from Sutherland Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the matter.
Anyone who may have witnessed, or has available dashcam/mobile phone footage, of the crash are urged to contact Sutherland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
