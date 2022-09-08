St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Caringbah crash

Updated September 8 2022 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Caringbah crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash at Caringbah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.