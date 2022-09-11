A life of hardship was not an obstacle for Danielle Lucas, who overcame adversity to fall into a role that supported others in challenging times.
For her extraordinary efforts, Ms Lucas, of Kirrawee, has won an award that she can add to her proud achievements.
The Rotary Clubs of NSW held its Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards on Sunday, September 11.
Ms Lucas was among 16 finalists from the state who, keeping with Rotary's motto of 'Service Above Self', were acknowledged and celebrated for their community service through their activities and endeavors.
Going above and beyond their normal daily roles, these quiet achievers, including Ms Lucas, strive to make a difference in people's lives.
She was the overall winner of the 2022 Rotary Inspirational Woman and the winner of the 'City/Urban Worker' category.
Ms Lucas is the founder and director of non-profit organisation, Care4Kids, which helps children affected by domestic and family violence.
It is a cause close to her heart. Growing up, Ms Lucas's family environment, was so violent, it sadly led to the death of her mother.
While helping a friend with school backpacks, Ms Lucas launched the idea of providing 'care packs' to children who have come from broken homes. Police gave their support to the initiative, and since then, Ms Lucas has not looked back.
To date, about 9500 care packs containing colouring items, bubbles, stickers and lollipops have been distributed through police stations across NSW, the ACT and the Northern Territory, helped also by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.
Ms Lucas said she believed the care packs contributed to saving lives.
"I am very humbled to receive the 2022 Rotary Inspirational Woman Award. It means that the work I do hasn't gone unnoticed," she said.
"The work I do with my charity Care4Kids and children affected by domestic violence will continue and always be the focus of my work."
NSW Governor Margaret Beazley said the awards had a special place in the community. "Each day, across NSW, women of all ages are performing extraordinary acts of service in their local communities, often in challenging circumstances," she said.
NSW Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor congratulated Ms Lucas on her win. "The Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards are a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and thank women who give so much of themselves, yet ask for so little in return," she said. "They are the quiet achievers whose actions make a huge difference to their community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
