St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Danielle Lucas of Care4Kids wins in the 2022 Rotary Clubs of NSW Inspirational Women's Awards

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 11 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:30pm
Kirrawee's Danielle Lucas, who founded and is the director of Care4Kids, which provides care packs to children affected by family and domestic violence, has won the 2022 Rotary Inspirational Woman award. Picture supplied

A life of hardship was not an obstacle for Danielle Lucas, who overcame adversity to fall into a role that supported others in challenging times.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

