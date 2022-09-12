How's this to boost excitement levels on a regular school day?
Pupils at Grays Point Public School were treated to quite a scenic sight on September 12, when a helicopter landed on their playing field.
The school received a special windswept visit by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service, which flew in for a meet and greet.
Aside from having the chance to see a helicopter up close and meet a real pilot, pupils had an opportunity to ask the crew lots of questions.
It was part of an educational visit, to teach youth in the community about beach safety in the lead-up to summer.
The chopper's landing also coincided with the upcoming Rescue Helicopter Week (from September 26) - which is a celebration of the outstanding work performed by the helicopter crew and the longstanding partnership, which is also commemorating 49 years nationally in 2022.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is a free community service that's available 24/7, 365 days a year and supports with maritime search and rescue missions, missing bushwalker rescues and motor vehicle emergencies.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.