St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Boules roll into town as Bexley Park gets a petanque court

JG
By Jim Gainsford
September 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bexley Park is to be the site of Bayside's first Petanque Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.