Boules roll into town as Bexley Park gets a petanque court

Bexley Park is to be the site of Bayside's first Petanque Court.
Petanque, or French bowls, dates back to Ancient Rome and was codified as a sport in the South of France in 1907.
In Sydney, it is played on petanque courts in Randwick, Balmain, Pyrmont, Kirribilli and Centennial Park.
Earlier this year, petanque group the Boules Artistes approached Bayside Council about establishing a court in Bexley Park.
The council has identified a suitable site next to the children's playground.
The council has applied to the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund for a grant to build the court at an estimated cost of $78,000.
The benefits of playing petanque will far outweigh the cost, Boules Artistes member Peter Neale told told the August meeting of council.
"Petanque is an accessible game for all regardless of mobility, status or age," Mr Neale said.
"Petanque, or French bowls, uses boules, or metal balls that look like they belong in a cannon, being lobbed into the air towards a small target ball which is called the cochonnet, or little pig. The closest to the small target ball wins.
"We recently played in competition in Newcastle where the competitors ranged in age from 20 to 83," he said.
"There are obvious health and social benefits for older citizens in the community and the possibilities for inclusion of people with disability.
"Exuberance is the best way to describe the attraction of the game - exuberance bubbling up from shared moments. It's easier to forget its existence as we get older, more serious, more preoccupied, more consumed by the world.
"The sport of petanque doesn't have a monopoly of exuberance but in the realm of physical activity it is one of the more inclusive, accessible paths to it."
Bayside Council general manager Meredith Wallace said the council is expected to know in October or November if the application for a Crown Reserves Improvement Fund grant has been successful.
"If we are successful, the intention would be to start immediately on the preliminaires," she said.
"In total we applied for $78,000 for the overall project including contingencies costs, excavation, edging, installation of the crushed granite court, and landscaping.
In the event the grant application is not successful, consideration can be given to prioritising the project at the council's December Quarterly Review. It is estimated the council could build the court with no contingencies at a cost of $40,000.
Prior to finalisation of plans and before start of construction, interested petanque players will be consulted on site to ensure the Bayside Pétanque Court is constructed in a manner that is compliant and fit for purpose.
Mr Neale said the court will be open to anybody who is interested in participating.
"We would be very happy to introduce anybody to the game, " he said.
