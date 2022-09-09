A visit by Queen Elizabeth II to St George and Sutherland Shire in 1970 created amazing scenes.
The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne travelled to Kurnell for a reenactment on April 29 of the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Endeavour, captained by Lieutenant James Cook, and their meeting with the Indigenous inhabitants.
Tens of thousands of residents lined the route.
Along General Holmes Drive and President Avenue, crowds were up to nine deep in places, at times forcing the car to stop.
Police ''were helpless to control the crowds'', the Leader reported.
An estimated 50,000 people joined the royal party for the re-enactment at Kurnell, while many more watched on TV.
After the re-enactment, the royal party was 35 minutes late reaching James Cook Boys High School and Moorefields Girls High School at Kogarah, where 560 school captains from across NSW waited on a sports field to meet them.
Later, bouquets were presented by the captain of Moorefield Girls High School, Karen McIrose, while James Cook Boys High School captain George Langley presented the Queen with two miniature canons.
