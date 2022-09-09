St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Council expresses 'sadness, but also tremendous gratitude' on Queen's passing

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:26am, first published 4:12am
Flags at half-mast at Sutherland Shire Council administration centre. Picture: John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council has expressed "sadness, but also tremendous gratitude" on the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll.

