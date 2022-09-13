Treasuring memories of special years Advertising Feature

Geri Finch celebrates 40 years at Hurstville Private Hospital with facility manager Maurice Cattell. Photo supplied

Geraldine 'Geri' Finch began work as a cook at Hurstville Private Hospital in 1982.

So it was with great pride that the hospital recently celebrated her 40th year as a dedicated and valued member of the staff.

Having moved to Sydney from the United Kingdom in 1981 with her husband, Geri discovered that jobs weren't so easy to find.

Then one day her husband arrived home with the Hurstville Leader newspaper and said: "There's a job for you, have a look".

Geri applied for the position and was offered the job on the spot, starting work the following Monday.

With more than 40 years of memories at Hurstville Private Hospital, Geri has witnessed much over that time including the growth and development of Hurstville Private from a small community hospital until now as an expert Acute Surgical and Maternity Hospital.

"I have loved seeing the changes, where it started as a small community hospital to what it is now," she said.

When asked about her most memorable moment at Hurstville Private Hospital, Geri said: "My special memories must be all of my milestone anniversaries since my 25th. Each five years since then has been acknowledged in a special way".

"Hurstville Private has been my family for the past 40 years," Geri said.

"I don't have any immediate family here myself. We have my husband's family but none of my own.

"Hurstville Private helped me settle here in Australia and eventually the homesickness wasn't quite so bad."

Hurstville Private Hospital is a large local employer with more than 450 staff including registered nurses and midwives; allied health professionals; and environmental, administrative and hospitality personnel.

The hospital is proud to have such long standing roots in the local community, supporting staff, doctors and patients since opening back in 1928.

It offers a variety of specialties including maternity, gynaecology, orthopaedics, colorectal, urology and general surgery.

