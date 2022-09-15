Fear of another attack is stopping dog walker Nicole Jenicek in her tracks.
What used to be a pleasant stroll home, has become a place she'd rather avoid, after her dog was bitten.
Mrs Jenicek was walking her three dogs, a Labrador, Toy Poodle and Cavoodle, through Claydon Reserve at Sans Souci on Sunday morning, August 21, when an off-leash Staffy launched itself onto her Labrador, Leo.
The Staffy had bolted across the field and locked its jaws onto the side of Leo's face.
"This dog was growling and circling us. Leo got into front of us and I quickly picked up my two little ones because they would have no chance. I was holding them up in the air screaming," Mrs Jenicek said.
"Leo broke free as he was trying to get away. The attack went on for nearly over a minute, which is long time for a dog attack."
Luckily, someone distracted the Staffy with a ball, and it released Leo.
Mrs Jenicek called police and reported the incident to Georges River Council.
"I got a call back from the council and they put me in touch with a ranger. I've heard nothing since," she said.
"The annoying thing is, I've done the right thing. All my dogs were on leads.
"The irony was, the Staffy was picked up and was at the vet at the same time as us. Apparently the owner gave the dog up to a relative because he's gotten out three times and he can't contain him. People on Facebook said the same dog was spotted off the lead lots of time."
Leo didn't require stitches but his open wound got infected, and it came with a $400 veterinary bill.
"Leo is healing but it could have been a lot worse," Mrs Jenicek said. "He's 12 years old and because he has a lot of loose skin, that really saved him."
She said owners should be made accountable.
"I'm angry that the owner can't be forced to pay the bill - if he's a nice person he could," she said.
"I also don't know what happened to the dog. There's a kids' playground there and there's no way I'm walking through the park now - especially with my 15-month-old granddaughter.
"I saw another Staffy off the lead after it happened and my heart was pounding."
A Georges River Council spokesperson said the matter was being investigated.
"During this investigation, Council is not able to comment on the incident," she said.
"Dogs are permitted in Claydon Reserve on-leash. It not one of our identified off-leash locations."
According to the council's website, the nearest dog-friendly park is Moore Park on Ferry Avenue, at Beverley Park.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
