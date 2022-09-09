Flags flew at half-mast outside Rockdale civic centre this morning as Bayside Council reacted to the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
"We are extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II," the council said in an official statement.
"Our thoughts are with her family at this time as the world mourns the loss of this popular and much-loved monarch who has led the UK and Commonwealth for 70 years."
Riverwood Community Centre (RCC) lowered its flags to half-mast this morning to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Chairman of RCC Clr Karl Saleh OAM paid tribute to the Queen's passing on behalf of the the local community .
"Her Majesty the Queen a loving mother, grandmother, great grand-mother. She devoted her life to public service and was an ever-present in the lives of so many, for so long," Cr Saleh said.
"She has left an amazing legacy, was an intelligent, kind and courageous woman."
Oatley MP, Mark Coure said, "It is with a heavy heart that today we awoke to news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty lived a life defined by service, devotion, and dignity to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth which she so dearly cared for.
'As the longest reigning monarch in British history, Her Majesty exemplified what it meant to serve a purpose higher than oneself.
"For many of us she has been one of the few constant presences in our lives, providing stability and stoic leadership in the face of great challenges throughout our history.
"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Royal Family and recognise the incredible life she led."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
