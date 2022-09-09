St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth

By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:28am, first published 5:21am
Riverwood Community Centre (RCC) has lowered its flags to half-mast this morning to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags flew at half-mast outside Rockdale civic centre this morning as Bayside Council reacted to the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

