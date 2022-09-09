Jumbuck snags top award

Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery in Oatley has been named Champion Butcher at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
It is the second time Jumbuck has won Champion Butcher at the awards which are the only national recognition program for Australian small businesses.
The business was established in 2012 and celebrated its 10th birthday in May this year.
Jumbuck owner, Ray Wood said the national award follows eight Small Business Awards for the St George area since 2012, and the overall small business award winner for the region in 2018.
Ray followed in the footsteps of his father, Ray senior was also a butcher.
"Originally I didn't want to do butchery because I saw how hard it was," Ray said.
"Instead I did a double degree in Marketing and Finance at Wollongong University and worked in the corporate world for about three years.
"But I felt I was more comfortable working close to Dad."
Ray started a wholesale business selling meat to restaurants and clubs and ended up buying his father's butcher shop 10 years ago.
Since then he has increased staff from two to nine and has developed a range of gourmet speciality products including pastries, vo lau vet, enchiladas, pies, sausage rolls and stir fries.
"We have created over 100 gourmet specialty products in store which we rotate depending on the season," Ray said.
"Specialties include chicken, leek and mushroom tucker boxes; pork fillet wrap with bacon, cheese, spinach and sun-dreid tomatoes; and red wine garlic kebab with capsicum and onion."
He also has two dry aging beef cabinets which are always booked out by customers weeks ahead.
Ray said the village atmosphere of Oatley has contributed to Jumbuck's success.
"Having a tight-knit community is amazing," he said.
"We have young couples coming in with prams and older people who have lived here for 50 years.
Customers are congratulating us on our award win and saying it is not just good for us but good for Oatley. It's a great feeling."- Jumbuck Gourmet Butchery owner, Ray Wood.
"It's the community spirit. I believe it plays a big part in our success. Our customers are coming in and congratulating us on our award win and saying it is not just good for us but good for Oatley. It's a great feeling."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
