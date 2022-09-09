St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Jumbuck snags top award

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 9 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery owner Ray Wood and staff with their Australian Small Business Champion Award. Picture: John Veage.

Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery in Oatley has been named Champion Butcher at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.