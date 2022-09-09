They've been circulating and unfortunately successfully scamming unaware people.
SMS texts that appear at first glance to be legitimate, are most likely a scam, police say.
Advertisement
NSW Police is warning people to be on the lookout for the scam messages, that often begin with 'Dear/Hi/Hey Mum'. Several people in Sutherland Shire have recently reported receiving the scam, with some falling victim to the text, and contacted Sutherland Police.
The scammer will send the text from an unknown mobile phone number, claiming to be their son or daughter, and that they have 'lost' their phone, and to replace their old number with the new one they texted from.
Once the unsuspecting victim engages in conversation, the offender will ask to borrow money or have a payment made on their behalf. This will generally include an excuse as to why they need it - unavailability of online banking on the new device - and an offer to pay it back.
The offender will usually state it's a matter of urgency before providing details for the payment.
"Victims of the 'Hi Mum' scam date back to at least October last year overseas, but since May, we've seen a significant increase in reports not just here in NSW, but jurisdictions across Australia," Detective Superintendent Matthew Craft said.
"We encourage people to look out for suspicious behaviours demonstrated by these scammers; including their failure to personalise any communication and excuses as to why they can't speak on the phone.
"If you receive a suspicious message on your mobile, particularly through social media or encrypted messaging, reach out to your relative by an alternative method of communication or call to confirm it is in fact them.
"In just a matter of months, the losses accumulated by Australian victims of this scam easily surpasses $2 million when you consider the significant underreporting by victims of cybercrime generally.
"The demographic of victims is predominately aged over 55, and sadly, many parents are falling victim because they're simply nice people who are concerned for their child's welfare."
The Australian Cyber Security Centre has recorded a steep increase in the amount of cash and personal identity documents fraudulently obtained by the scam since May, most notably on those aged 65 and above.
Victims in NSW account for just over half of all 'Hi Mum' scam reports made to Australian law enforcement bodies.
Fraudulently obtained funds are usually quickly moved from bank accounts into cryptocurrency and victims are unlikely to get their money back.
People who have lost money to a scam should contact their bank or financial institution as soon as possible and report the matter to police.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.