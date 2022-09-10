Weekly Wrap: Vale Queen Elizabeth II

Hello readers,
As the Commonwealth mourns the loss of its longest serving and arguably most loyal servant, I thought it best this week to take you back to 1970, when locals had their chance to offer their salute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Advertisement
A visit by Queen Elizabeth II to St George and Sutherland Shire in 1970 created amazing scenes.
The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne travelled to Kurnell for a reenactment on April 29 of the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Endeavour, captained by Lieutenant James Cook, and their meeting with the Indigenous inhabitants.
Tens of thousands of residents lined the route.
Along General Holmes Drive and President Avenue, crowds were up to nine deep in places, at times forcing the car to stop.
Police ''were helpless to control the crowds'', the Leader reported.
An estimated 50,000 people joined the royal party for the re-enactment at Kurnell, while many more watched on TV.
After the re-enactment, the royal party was 35 minutes late reaching James Cook Boys High School and Moorefield Girls High School at Kogarah, where 560 school captains from across NSW waited on a sports field to meet them.
Later, bouquets were presented by the captain of Moorefield Girls High School, Karen McIrose, while James Cook Boys High School captain George Langley presented the Queen with two miniature canons.
Following the announcement of Her Majesty's passing, flags around the Shire and St George region were positioned to half-mast.
"It is with sadness, but also tremendous gratitude, that I today mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second.
"On behalf of Sutherland Shire Council and the residents of our community, I wish to extend condolences to all those mourning her loss and to express thanks for the incredible life of service she lead and the remarkable legacy she leaves behind."
"We are extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Our thoughts are with her family at this time as the world mourns the loss of this popular and much-loved monarch who has led the UK and Commonwealth for 70 years.
As always, I thank you for your support of the Leader and encourage you to visit our site - theleader.com.au - for the latest news and views.
Advertisement
Til next week, take care,
Mat Lawrence, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.