Smiling faces told the story when CronullaFest - previously known as the Cronulla Spring Fair - returned this weekend after a break of two years, caused by the pandemic.
Thousands of people attended the fair in beautiful sunny weather on Saturday. The fun continues on Sunday.
CronullaFest - or the Cronulla Spring Fair as it was previously known - goes to a new level this weekend after a break of two years due to the pandemic.
As well as more than 100 market and food stalls, amusement rides and stage performances in the mall, there will be a licensed beachside bar and a live music stage in Cronulla Park from midday to 6pm.
The Saturday music lineup in Cronulla Park includes Julia & Noah (midday), The Lady Beans (1pm), Jam Nation (3pm) and Unlocking The Doors (4.30pm).
On Sunday, Soul of Sydney will be on stage at midday with DJs, MCs & dancers before Gang of Brothers performs at 4.30pm.
The spring fair starts at 9am on Saturday and Sunday and wraps up at 4pm in the mall but later in the park.
Monro Park is no longer part of the festival area. Additional event space has been provided by using the Gerrale Street car park and Cronulla Park.
