Two men will appear in court as part of ongoing investigations into the supply of cocaine through 'Dial-a-Dealer' criminal syndicates operating across Sydney.
In September 2017, detectives attached to the Central Metropolitan South Region Enforcement Squad (RES), established Strike Force Northrop to investigate and target the ongoing supply of cocaine within the Greater Sydney region.
Advertisement
As part of ongoing investigations, strike force investigators arrested two men - aged 22 and 21 - in a unit and underground carpark on Lusty Street, Wolli Creek, at about 3.15pm on Friday, September 9.
A search warrant was executed at the unit, where police seized two pistols, ammunition, hand cuffs, $63,500 cash, 737 grams of cocaine, 515 grams of MDMA and electronic devices.
The items will undergo further examination.
The men were taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug (large commercial supply), supplying a prohibited drug (commercial supply), supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition, five counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon with a permit, found on/entering/leaving drug premises, dealing with proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.
The pair were refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, September 10.
Investigations under Strike Force Northrop are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the supply of prohibited drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.