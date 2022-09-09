St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

34th Alley Masters taken out by the youngest surfer

2022 Alley Masters winner Kash Brown pictured with Open Finalists and his winning wave, is sitting first in NSW and second in the Australian rankings and is off to the National titles in January. Picture John Veage

Kash Brown might be only 14 but he showed the Cronulla Sharks Boardriders best open surfers his full bag of tricks winning the 34th edition of the Alley Masters surfing event on Saturday.

