34th Alley Masters taken out by the youngest surfer

Kash Brown might be only 14 but he showed the Cronulla Sharks Boardriders best open surfers his full bag of tricks winning the 34th edition of the Alley Masters surfing event on Saturday.
On a day of ideal surfing conditions at North Cronulla Beach, Brown, a NSW and Australian Age division champion from South Cronulla, showed his pedigree to take both the Juniors and Open events.
Overshadowed by former club champions Jay Brown,Jordan Widenstrom and Dane Durbin, Brown smashed the field with a completed backside air reverse to take the top score.
Negotiating the beach restoration work wasn't easy but the waves were worth it for Cronulla's longest running boardriding event.
Kash now joins former high profile professional winners Occhilupo, Marsh, Flintoff and Pro-Am victors Glenn Pringle, Andy King, Matt Griggs, Adam Brown, Jared Hickel and reigning Cronulla Club Champion Jay Brown amongst others on the famous shark shield.
The women's was won back-to-back by 2021 champion Summa Longbottom with junior star Grace Gosby away at the Hyundai Surfing Australia High Performance Training Centre.
The U13's was held in the day's biggest waves and won by Archie Turner over Ace Ashton and the Micros by the unstoppable Sonny Leong.
The Masters title was won by Dylan Longbottom.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
