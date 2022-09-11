St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Smiths XU-1 Torana set to tour

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:32am, first published September 11 2022 - 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham and Sharon Brown with their 1972 GTR- XU1 Torana, ready for the 5oth Around Australia Classic Car Rally.Picture John Veage
Peter Brock

The Torana XU-1 legend came into being at Bathurst in 1972. The wet weather and driving genius of Peter Brock combining to defeat the GT-HOs in the Hardie Ferodo 500, going on to win the 1973 Australian Touring Car Championship, earning the small car its big reputation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.