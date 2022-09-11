The Torana XU-1 legend came into being at Bathurst in 1972. The wet weather and driving genius of Peter Brock combining to defeat the GT-HOs in the Hardie Ferodo 500, going on to win the 1973 Australian Touring Car Championship, earning the small car its big reputation.
It has been 50 years since Brocky's first win at Bathurst in that Torana and now Sydney South builder Graham Brown and his wife Sharon have entered their refurbished 1972 GTR- XU1 Torana into the upcoming 50th Anniversary Around Australia Classic Car Rally.
This event called 'Round the Block for Brock' celebrates the career of race driver Peter Brock (1946 - 2006).
Brock was the winner of the annual Bathurst Classic a record nine times with his first win (1972) in a GTR XU-1 Torana a vehicle identical to all those entered.
Graham said they will join with 12 other Torana's leaving from and returning to Bathurst in a 12,000klm clockwise navigation of Australia from September 14-October 5th.
Back in Bathurst they will be joined by approx 70 - 80 GTR and XU-1's gathering for the 50th Anniversary of Brock's 1972 Hardie Ferodo 500 win.
"It will be the largest gathering of these cars in their history, so its great to be part of it," he said.
"We will have 12 cars averaging 600k a day with the longest day being 1021 km from Broome to Kununurra and the shortest being 276 km from Katherine to Daly Waters in the NT."
"It is the destination, but more importantly it's the journey," Sharon said.
The Smiths have chosen to support the Prostate Cancer Council as their fundraiser host as they go 'Around the Block for Brock '
"Every day, 45 Aussie men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. That's why I've decided to become an agent of change by joining the PCFA-Team," Graham said.
It takes work to get a car ready for such a journey and there was nothing more fitting then Mortdale's Australian Muscle Car Sales and Caringbah Commercial Real Estate agency RB99 which jumped on board, along with many others to help them succeed in their mission.
Started in 2003 at the start of the Muscle Car boom, Australian Muscle Car Sales is considered the leader in Australia today as the place to buy premium rare and collectible Muscle Cars.
The Smiths will be joining up with an additional 80 50 year old Torana GTR XU-1s at the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 6th, - Oct 9th to celebrate all things Torana.
You can follow LJ XU-1 Torana on facebook and Instagram and support the team on : fundraise.pcfa.org.au
