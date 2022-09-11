St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed several coaching appointments ahead of the 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership season.
Ben Woolf and Ryan Carr have been named as Anthony Griffin's assistant coaches ahead of the pre-season.
Woolf joins the Dragons following five-years as head coach of the Tweed Heads Seagulls. He will join the Dragons after the Seagulls' current finals games.
Current Parramatta Eels assistant coach Carr has previously worked at the Rabbitohs, Sharks and as head coach of English side Featherstone Rovers.
Carr will join the Red V following his Rugby League World Cup commitments with France, where he is an assistant coach alongside Trent Robinson.
NSW Cup coach Russ Aitken and Jersey Flegg coach Willie Talau will move into new roles, as Dragons pathway and NRL development coaches.
Jamie Soward will continue as both the Dragons' NRLW head coach and NRL specialist coach in 2023.
