St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Central Coast NRLW Triple Header up next for Dragons

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:37am, first published 2:00am
Rachael Pearson kicked the Dragons to a 19-18 victory in the first golden point match in NRLW history and the first time the Dragons have beaten the Broncos in the NRLW.Picture NRL Images

In a never boring sporting environment, the first ever golden point match in NRLW history saw the Dragons Rachael Pearson kick them to a 19-18 victory over the Broncos and confirm St George Illawarra's place in the 2022 finals.

