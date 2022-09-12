In a never boring sporting environment, the first ever golden point match in NRLW history saw the Dragons Rachael Pearson kick them to a 19-18 victory over the Broncos and confirm St George Illawarra's place in the 2022 finals.
A dramatic final period saw Broncos prop Chelsea Lenarduzzi sent to the sin bin and the Dragons lead by as much as 18-8, before the three-time Premiers came back with with tries to Jaime Chapman and Ali Brigginshaw, and then a final-minute conversion, to force golden point extra time.
Brisbane's Brigginshaw then had a chance to win it in normal time but pushed her field goal wide on the last play of the game.
A well executed set by the Dragons skipper Kezie Apps to put Pearson in position to kick the field goal, followed by a clean strike from the unphased No.7 will forever be remembered as the first golden point winner in NRLW history.
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward said he was really happy for the Dragons game winner.
"The girls will tell you I am pretty hard on her, trying to get the best out of her.
"I thought today was the big stage, we needed her to step up and she nailed it at the death - I think it shows a lot of character that, while things weren't perfect in that second half, that we still had enough about us to be able to ice it." he said
For the Broncos, their third loss in four games this season leaves them tied on competition points with the fifth-placed Titans heading into the final round of the regular season, with a loss against the Eels next Sunday potentially seeing them miss the finals for the first time.
Inside the opening five minutes Brisbane lost hooker Lavinia Gould to a game-ending leg injury and had Chapman leave the field for a HIA which she passed, but were still first to score.
Two tries in the space of three minutes at the end of the first half gave the Dragons a 12-4 lead at the break, before both sides traded blows in the second.
After the Dragons successfully challenged the on-field decision that they had knocked on with their first use of the ball in golden point, the ensuing penalty and big carry forward from Apps put Pearson in position.
In addition to it being the first golden point match in the NRLW, it was also the first time the Dragons have beaten the Broncos in the competition.
Third placed Dragons will now face a tough test against the second-placed Knights in the Central Coast Stadium blockbuster NRLW Triple Header in the 2022 Telstra Women's Premiership, with all six competing teams lining up this Sunday .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.