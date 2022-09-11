Sutherland Shire Woodworking Club member, Alan Hendry, has fond memories of seeing Queen Elizabeth II, first, when she visited Pakistan, and then almost 40 years later, mingling alongside Her Majesty and her royal entourage at Buckingham Palace.
It was 1961, when Mr Hendry was working in the city of Karachi. Accompanied by her husband, Prince Phillip, the Queen was there as part of a tour across the country during February. She was 34 years of age at the time.
Mr Hendry recalls the locals, who were putting up flagpoles the day before, had to paint them, but because they had no paintbrushes, they used their hands.
"Also the local people donated flowers to line the route of the Queen's travels, but the local animals ate them before Her Majesty arrived," Mr Hendry said.
With his wife Margaret and daughter Jacqueline, they were also lucky enough to also receive an invitation to a spectacular garden party at Buckingham Palace on July 20 in the year 2000.
Over the course of each year, The Queen welcomed thousands of guests to spend a relaxed summer afternoon on palace grounds. Garden parties were an important way for The Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life.
"Before we could go, we had to get two references from a professional person and a family friend who had known us for some time, and submit that to the relevant authorities before actually getting our invitation," Mrs Hendry said.
"Our daughter Jacqueline got a separate invitation. It was a lovely experience, as Jacqueline was living in the UK at that time. It was very special going as a family.
"Jacqueline also applied and got an invitation to Royal Ascot to go into the Royal Enclosure. As we were not living in UK, Jacqueline took an old friend of Alan's with her, and they were dressed to the nines - top hats, tails, the lot. They had a fabulous time."
Axle Tennie, also a shire woodworking club member, recalls in 1970, when he was a graduate of agricultural science and engineering, hosting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip when they toured Hawkesbury Agriculture College, now known as Hawkesbury Campus - Western Sydney University.
Leader reader Lyn Pereira recalls dancing for Queen Elizabeth II with about 5000 girls at Sydney Showground in 1952.
"It was the Wheat Dance. I still remember it vividly...most of the steps and arm swings...perhaps because it was Easter, the day after the Grand Parade - wet underfoot, and the showground was plastered with cattle and horse poop," she said.
"They had painted black spots in the grass where we lucky girls were to put our chins, with strict instructions not to change our positions, as it would change the symmetry and possibly offend Her Majesty. Lucky for me at least, I only had to bury my face in wet grass."
