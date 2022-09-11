St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Sylvania artist Julia Donney is a finalist in The Lester Prize 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:00am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sylvania artist Julia Donney is a finalist in The Lester Prize for her work titled 'Smoko'. Picture supplied

Sylvania artist Julia Donney is among the 40 finalists selected to exhibit and possible win an award in The Lester Prize, for her work titled 'Smoko'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.