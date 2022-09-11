Sylvania artist Julia Donney is among the 40 finalists selected to exhibit and possible win an award in The Lester Prize, for her work titled 'Smoko'.
The Western Australian-based award, with a $105,000 prize pool available to Australian professional, emerging and young artists, is in its 16th year.
Artists from across Australia were invited to submit portraits of an Australian, or Australians, that they respect or admire, or a self-portrait.
Judges said the finalists showed "great variety - from highly technical portraiture to experimental and expressive aesthetics."
Ms Donney is one of 10 finalists chosen from NSW.
She says inspiration for the work came after a few years of not working or seeing her co-workers, Mele Wainiqolo and Ruby Matavesi.
"Here we are on a simple work break, the 'smoko'," she said.
"The joy of the mundane activities seeing my friends behaving just like we did pre-pandemic life. Eating, drinking, smoking, enjoying life and having a laugh about nothing and everything."
The main winners will be announced on September 30, with the 40 works on display at the Art Gallery of Western Australia from October 1 to November 14.
Entries have also opened for The Lester Prize Youth Awards, for all high school students in Australia. Budding artists with creative talent can submit their entries by January 27.
