Personal experience turned to words of passion and inspiration for new Sutherland Shire author and former journalist, Lauren Ashley, who has published her first book, 'Everything I Am'.
Ms Ashley, who also worked in public relations and marketing, turned to writing, and this latest project is the first book in her trilogy, published by Shawline Publishing.
"While the book is steamy, the arc is focused on my husband and my miscarriage, which is the reason I started writing in the first place," she said.
"I spoke to my GP when I was going through my grief, who referred me to a counsellor, who suggested I put all this frenetic, heavy emotion down in words. Within a couple of months, the book was written."
The former student of Aquinas College also worked at Menai News Agency, which she said further sparked her interest in reading and writing.
She completed a Bachelor of Media and Communications in Journalism from the University of NSW, and is also a dancer and has a daughter.
The book tells the story of Kinsley, who wasn't supposed to fall in love with her mother's best friend, but she did.
Kinsley Cooper was always the only one for Seattle's notorious playboy, Dr Justin Walker. So, what caused their illicit affair to end abruptly, tearing them apart and causing Kinsley to flee to find solitude?
After four years, Kinsley has returned as Seattle's newest sexologist, working at her mother's clinic - the very one her ex-lover, Dr Walker, works at also.
All she wanted was a fresh start but that's harder said than done when the secrets of her past threaten to unravel the new beginning that she's fought so hard to create.
How will Kinsley keep her past secret as she fights her guilt for her tempestuous affair from being discovered by her mother, all the while still being attracted to the one man who devastated her life?
The book has been described as a "thrilling romance of complex emotion and characters to entice the senses on every page."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
