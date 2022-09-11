St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George to play NSW Blues in celebration match

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:28am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:00pm
St George will start their 101st season against the NSW Blues in a pre-season 50-over match at Hurstville Oval on Saturday, September 17. Picture John Veage

St George's finest cricketers will face off against the might of the NSW Blues as part of the belated celebrations for the St George District Cricket Club's 100-year anniversary of participating in the NSW Premier Cricket 1st Grade competition.

