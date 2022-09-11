St George's finest cricketers will face off against the might of the NSW Blues as part of the belated celebrations for the St George District Cricket Club's 100-year anniversary of participating in the NSW Premier Cricket 1st Grade competition.
The Saints strong first grade team will commence their 101st season against the might of the NSW Blues in a pre-season 50-over match at Hurstville Oval on Saturday, September 17.
The match was due to happen in the famous club's 100th season last year but was postponed due to COVID restrictions.
In the 100 seasons that it has contested the first-grade competition, St George has been crowned Premiers on 17 occasions, a record - no other club has even won half that number in that time.
St George has also won 24 Club Championships since that trophy was introduced in 1926/27.
The club boasts a proud heritage and history and has been home to some of the nation's greatest cricketers over its 100-year existence.
President Kevin Greene, said the Club had acted as a springboard for some of Australia's greatest players.
"St George was the only club in Australia to have more than one player named in the Team of the Century, in fact four - Don Bradman, Ray Lindwall, Arthur Morris and Bill O'Reilly.
"Currently, four of its members, Trent Copeland, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques and Kurtis Patterson have also worn the Australian Test Cap.
"Don Bradman, Arthur Morris and Brian Booth all captained Australia. St George DCC has a history and tradition built on the skill and determination of its players, supported by strong off field administration."
The club also has a strong partnership with the Georges River Council. Greene says this started in 1910 when club volunteers worked with the then Hurstville Council to build the wicket square and ground at Hurstville Oval, which it still proudly calls home today.
The also offers young cricketers a chance to play and watch cricket at the same time with local cricket club, South Hurstville Carss Park CC, running a free come-and-try program in the nets at the ground during the event from 10am - 11am.
