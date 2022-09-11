Sutherland Shire residents celebrated the coronation of Queen Elizabeth ll with a parade in 1953 and, the following year, flocked to see her on her first visit to Australia.
Photos of the momentous occasions have been sourced from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection.
The first image shows the local fire brigade in the Coronation Day parade on Kingsway, at the intersection of Port Hacking Road, Caringbah on June 2, 1953.
cars block the intersection and residents stand on the edge of the road..
During the royal visit in 1954, crowds greeted the Queen when she travelled through the shire by road and train.
A large welcome banner was erected over Princes Highway at Sylvania, and flags flew further along.
Another photo in the libraries' collection shows residents lining Princes Highway (now Old Princes Highway) at Engadine to watch the royal motorcade pass through.
When the Queen travelled by train through the shire, an enormous crowd gathered at Sutherland station.
There was another big gathering at Engadine station.
It appears that people were hanging out the windows of the rail motor, which was stationary at the platform on the adjoining track.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.