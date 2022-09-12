After a pleasant weekend of endless sunshine, the start of another week has been greeted with more rays.
Leader photographer Chris Lane enjoyed being waterside at Sans Souci on September 12, when he captured a lovely view of blues all around.
Monday is expected to reach a top of 21 degrees, but find yourself in some unsuspecting shade and you'll be quickly searching for a spot of warmth.
Don't get too excited to strip down to your swimmers just yet - there is a cool change coming.
Tuesday will reach a top of 16 degrees, with an 80 per cent chance of rain on the coastal fringe.
Surf conditions in the afternoon and evening may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.
There is also a shower or two expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will climb back up to about 19 degrees, with some showers.
