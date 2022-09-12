Wollongong to host cycling

All eyes will be on Wollongong this week as the world's best racing cyclists arrive for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships from September 18-25.
More than 1000 of the top International cyclists from more than 70 countries will compete for gold medals and rainbow jersey's.
St George local Junior and Masters cyclists will be amongst the field competing to start the cycle racing events with the 2022 AusCycling Masters and Juniors Road National Championships to be be held first from September 13-16.
Their Time Trials will be held on Tuesday at Mt Keira with Criterium racing at Unanderra followed by two days of Road Races at Marshall Mount.
At the World Titles, twenty-nine Australian cyclists will don the green and gold jersey in this rare opportunity to race on home soil and a childhood dream will come true for 26-year-old Josie Talbot, who will make her debut on a course that passes just metres from her home.
The Road World Championships is the largest annual road cycling event and includes road races, time trials, team time trials cultural and community events, it is one of the top five sporting events in the world and is watched by more than 300 million viewers.
The road course begins in Helensburgh and travels to Stanwell Tops before descending via Bald Hill lookout and the Sea Cliff Bridge.
In 2021, Wollongong was named a UCI Bike City - the only one in the Southern Hemisphere, and one of 18 worldwide, recognising the region's commitment to cycling as a sport, mode of transport and a lifestyle.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
