Football St George Chairman's Cup tournament is to return in 2022 after the effects of COVID in 2020 and 2021, meant FSG was unable to deliver the event.
The Chairman's Cup is a six-a-side charity tournament that was established in 2018 to honour the Association's former Chairman, Sok Mallios.
Sok passed away following a brave fight with Leukaemia on December 6, 2017, and is survived by his wife Linda and children Priscilla, Stephanie, and Jeremy.
Sok was a tremendous, selfless leader, whom was well respected within the football community and the event is a celebration of local football in his memory.
The tournament caters for an All Age Mixed competition and Over 45 competition- mixed teams must have a minimum of two females.
It will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Ador Avenue Reserve and FSG encourages all players to support the day by forming a team and have some fun whilst helping to raise funds towards cancer research.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.