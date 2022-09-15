St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Sutherland Police Area Command and Charles Sturt University graduate takes on diverse role

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Probationary Constable Rhian Peppernell at her first posting, Sutherland Shire Police Area Command. The new graduate is the command's Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer, designed to promote diversity in the area. Picture supplied

Personal experience and career have collided for a young probationary constable, who is taking on a diverse role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.