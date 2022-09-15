Personal experience and career have collided for a young probationary constable, who is taking on a diverse role.
Fresh out of training, Rhian Peppernell accepted her first post to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command, after graduating from Charles Sturt University's Associate Degree in Policing Practice.
She is serving the LGBTIQA+ community as the command's Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer, to ensure people are heard and feel safe.
The police officer, who also recently married her partner Courtney, said it was important to bring her values and beliefs to the frontline.
"In joining the NSW Police Force I knew that I wanted to empower women and members of the LGBTIQA+ community," she said.
"In our role as officers we can make a difference and create safe spaces for all genders, ethnicities, sexualities and socio-economic circumstances.
"My hope is to create positive experiences where members of the LGBTIAQ+ community feel heard and comfortable reporting crime."
She is no stranger to land of law, having completed a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts (Politics) and working in firms assisting lawyers in criminal, family, construction, litigation and property law.
As a lawyer of the Supreme Court of NSW, she practiced at a global firm in Sydney in real estate and now takes on her next career move, close to home. The plans are to one day work as a detective in the Child Abuse Squad.
"I always saw myself becoming a police officer, and in 2021 I decided to pivot and change careers," she said.
"My legal career was not providing a sense of personal satisfaction that I was searching for. Since becoming a police officer, I found that purpose in my life that I was searching for. I could make a difference, however small or large that may be.
"This is a command close to my heart as it is where I grew up. It excites me to be able to serve the community, which involves so many of my friends and family, as well as the police force which kept me safe growing up as a child."
