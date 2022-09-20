Style and substance in Sylvania

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Modern luxury with generous proportions, high-end finish and dual-level floorplan, this three bedroom Torrens Title duplex with no strata exudes wow factor in a peaceful Sylvania street.
Two separate lounge options, a study and private north-facing rear courtyard.
Full-brick built and just one year young, it is near convenient transport links and just a 600m stroll from Southgate shops.
With all the space of a house, keyless entry into open lounge and dining zone with bifold doors to an all-seasons alfresco deck, gas barbecue and level lawn.
In the gas-equipped kitchen are 40mm stone benchtops, Miele appliances and an island with pendant feature lighting.
A super-sized master bedroom with walk-through robe to ensuite as well as an elegant main bath with freestanding tub and shower room downstairs.
A versatile top-floor rumpus/playroom complete with balcony too.
Other features include tile and hardwood floors, solar power, alarm and CCTV security, NBN, ducted air-conditioning, auto-door garaging with internal access and driveway parking in front.
Close to local schools, parks and childcare centres plus Westfield, Sutherland Hospital and Cronulla beaches all in easy reach.
