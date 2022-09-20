North-facing deep waterfront in Lilli Pilli

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
A prime sheltered deep water location, with a rare perfect north aspect on over 1,000sqm with level lawns at the water's edge (40m of water frontage), is a classic, spacious residence.
The iconic home features intimate water views from almost every room.
Features of the home include automatic gate with intercom, solar heated pool with adjacent all-weather entertaining area, newly installed 10kW solar power system and expansive entertaining terraces.
Enjoy the granite kitchen with breakfast bar, cathedral ceilings and skylights optimising natural light throughout.
There's also ideal in-law or extended family accommodation on the fully self-contained downstairs level (via an internal elevator plus stairs), which also hosts an office, wine cellar, in addition to internal access to the triple garage on one side and the boatshed on the other.
Water facilities include a boat ramp, slipway, cradle, auto winch to the boatshed, jetty, pontoon and mooring poles for larger boats needing deep water at all tides.
Lilli Pilli Point Bushland Reserve and Lilli Pilli Baths are close by, as are public and private schools. Lilli Pilli has two small shopping strips too.
