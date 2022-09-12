St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sports High golfer wins

Endeavour Sports High's Jeffrey Guan has added to his ever-growing resume with a win last week in the American Golf Association's Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

