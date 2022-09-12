Sports High golfer wins

Endeavour Sports High's Jeffrey Guan has added to his ever-growing resume with a win last week in the American Golf Association's Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.
His three-round total of 16 under also shattered the previous tournament record by an incredible six shots.
The win caps off a remarkable international year for the 18-year-old sensation.
"This is a PGA Tour course, and I'm pretty proud of myself," Guan said.
