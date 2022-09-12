Cronulla Bodysurfers are joining in with New South Wales organisers to try and attempt to wrest the title of "Best Australian Surf Event" away from rivals in Victoria and Queensland by competing in this year's Australian Body Surfing Classic at Maroubra Beach.
Competitors from four corners of the world are jetting into Sydney for September 17th when "the world's largest team bodysurfing event" sees the Hawaiian team go head-to-head with the Aussies as they battle it out for the 2022 bragging rights.
A line-up of former and current World Champs will appear alongside competitors from destinations including the USA, the UK and Israel. Particularly exciting is the appearance of Hawaiian World Champion and bodysurfing G.O.A.T Mark Cunningham, described as "the greatest waterman of all time" by Kelly Slater.
"If you can swim, you can bodysurf," says event founder Rikki Gilby.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
