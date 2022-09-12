St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Australian Body Surfing Classic returns

Updated September 12 2022 - 5:53am, first published 4:30am
Some of the Cronulla bodysurfers from the Budgy Boys and Bate Bay Bodybashers competing in the Waw Handplanes Body Surfing Classic .Picture John Veage

Cronulla Bodysurfers are joining in with New South Wales organisers to try and attempt to wrest the title of "Best Australian Surf Event" away from rivals in Victoria and Queensland by competing in this year's Australian Body Surfing Classic at Maroubra Beach.

