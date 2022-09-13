A visit by the Queen to James Cook Boys High School and Moorefield Girls High School at Kogarah in 1970 remains a source of pride.
The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne were driven to the adjoining schools at Kogarah after attending a ceremony to mark the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Endeavour on April 29, 1770.
Waiting on a sports field to meet the Queen were 560 school captains from across NSW.
Later, bouquets were presented by the captain of Moorefield Girls High School, Karen McIrose, while James Cook Boys High School captain George Langley presented the Queen with two miniature canons.
A display commemorating the visit, including a beautifully crafted replica of the Endeavour, miniature cannon and a visitor's book with the royal signatures are a treasured part of the schools' history.
Established in 1957 after Moorefield racecourse was demolished, the twin schools now cater for students from every corner of the Earth. They are vibrant places where students experience different cultures and ideas.
Principal of James Cook Boys Technology High School, Mark Marciniak, said the royal visit remained very relevant to the students more than 50 years later.
"We talked about it at assembly," he said. "It was an historic occasion for our school and we have a lot of memorabilia and photos by which to remember it."
