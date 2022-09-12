Now the dust has settled from the weekend's first frantic finals round the Sharks will next face a knockout Saturday night clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium.
In a remarkable weekend of football the Cowboys outwitted and outlasted the Sharks to crack their amazing 2022 home record with a 32-30 extra time golden point thriller at Pointsbet Stadium.
Former Shark Valentine Holmes was the hero for the Cowboys with a 45-metre field goal in the 93rd minute after scores had been locked 30-30 at full-time and after 10 minutes of extra time.
The Sharks now face the Rabbitohs who ended the Roosters' season with a 30-14 win, coming at the end of a war of attrition on Sunday afternoon at Allianz Stadium.
There was an NRL record seven sin binnings which included Victor Radley and Taane Milne both being sent on two separate occasions - and a high injury toll which saw four players suffer game-ending injuries inside the chaotic opening hour.
Sharks captain Wade Graham said they finished the Saturday night game with a mixture of pride and disappointment.
"It was a pretty decent game to play in, both teams were up for it but what's done is done now, we just have to wash it and move on.
"We earned a second crack so the disappointment is here right now but we're on again next week so we just have to dust it off.
"The thing that probably disappoints us the most is we scored 30 points and the way we defended throughout the season we would probably get that done nine times out of 10 so we have a simple focus in front of us.
"We're back to work now and getting prepared for this week."
There were some Cronulla highlights with Nicho Hynes all class with three try assists, four line break assists and 725 kick metres.
Ronaldo Mulitalo racked up big metres for the Sharks with 276 metres to go with eight tackle breaks and Blayke Brailey was a rock in defence for the Sharks with 68 tackles and some good ruck runs.
Coach Fitzgibbon said he thought it was a good game.
"We will get our week sorted and set up our plans and execute them better than we did tonight.
"We will be right."
