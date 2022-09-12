St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks now face Rabbitohs at Allianz

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:47am, first published 4:19am
Week Two of the NRL Telstra Premiership 2022 Finals series will see Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs battle it out at Allianz Stadium.Picture John Veage

Now the dust has settled from the weekend's first frantic finals round the Sharks will next face a knockout Saturday night clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium.

