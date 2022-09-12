St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks go down in a thriller

John Veage
By John Veage
September 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a dramatic first week of finals football the defending Premiers showed their class, while the Raiders caused yet another upset at AAMI Park to kick off the Telstra Premiership finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.