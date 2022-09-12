After a dramatic first week of finals football the defending Premiers showed their class, while the Raiders caused yet another upset at AAMI Park to kick off the Telstra Premiership finals.
A number of players stood out with extra efforts in the 93-minute thriller between the Sharks and Cowboys on Saturday, while things were extra hot in the Roosters Souths bash up on Sunday.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
