St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

FromBIGthings artist features in 'Uncovered' program at Sydney Opera House

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engadine's Adrian Veale at work in his garage. He has been selected to join the alumni of 'Uncovered', a program established by Sydney Opera House that gives artists a chance to sell their creations. Picture supplied

A young artist from Engadine is bringing his 'sails of creativity' to the retail space at Sydney Opera House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.