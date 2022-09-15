A young artist from Engadine is bringing his 'sails of creativity' to the retail space at Sydney Opera House.
Adrian Veale, of FromBIGthings, is part of the 'Uncovered' program, which showcases the work of artists, makers and creatives artisans by stocking their Australian-made products in the online and on-site shops.
Now in its third year, the program gives Australian artists a leg-up in the industry by having their talents available to tourists of the landmark site.
Mr Veale is dedicated to the recreation of architecture and buildings from across Sydney and Australia in plaster.
A successful applicant for this year's program, he produces handcrafted digital architectural models of famous structures, including the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge and Queen Victoria Building.
Every model, made from a stone-like plaster, features handmade details, meticulous finishing, digital 3D printing, with all materials sourced locally.
Mr Veale studied architecture and worked in a firm, before becoming a professional musician. But passion drew him back to creativity.
"During COVID-19 I had more time to make models. This one is a recreation of parts of Sydney Opera House. It's a celebration of its engineering," he said.
Mr Veale also previous made a plaster model of Cronulla Surf Club and replicas of "older peoples' homes" as keepsakes.
"It can be a long process - can take anywhere from a week through to a year, and starts from tracking down hand-drawings," he said. "A lot of the process is digital. It's a very niche area - it's more for those who want it hanging on their wall or sitting on their desk."
