Whenever I get asked about who is the most famous person I've photographed, it's an easy one - The Queen, during her Australian visit to Canberra in 2006.
I was working for Fairfax Media but was based out of Parliament House.
All the photographers were in a media pit as she greeted some fans upon arriving at Canberra Airport. It was packed full of photographers from around the world and there was a fair bit of stress in the air.
The fear of failure and missing the shot is high at the best of times, but I'd have to say this job was at the top of the list.
I like the combination of the English and Australian flags in the middle of the frame, mixed in with the smile on The Queen's face as she greets the crowds. They all tie in pretty well to tell the story.
It was a privilege to be there, and a pretty special moment at the time. But after all these years since then, it's even more important in hindsight.
A day I'll never forget.
Chris Lane is a photographer for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader.
