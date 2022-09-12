St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Queen Elizabeth II, the most famous person I've photographed

By Chris Lane
Leader photographer Chris Lane recalls the moment he took a photo of Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Canberra in 2006. Picture by Chris Lane

Whenever I get asked about who is the most famous person I've photographed, it's an easy one - The Queen, during her Australian visit to Canberra in 2006.

