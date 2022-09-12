State Opposition Leader Chris Minns has promised a Labor government will provide the funds necessary for the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home to move to Kurnell.
The organisation, which was established 76 years ago to house lost, abandoned and neglected pets, had asked the government to contribute $9 million towards the $15 million cost of building on the Crown land next to the desalination plant.
The government refused the request, maintaining it has done enough by providing a 50-year lease with peppercorn rent for the site, along with a $500,000 for short term operational expenses.
The animal shelter has been split between two temporary sites after being forced to vacate its long-term location in Carlton this year to make way for a development.
Mr Minns said, if a Labor government was elected in March 2023, it would "commit $9 million to ensure thousands of lost, abandoned and neglected animals don't face euthanasia by helping to fund the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home relocation to Kurnell".
"This will form part of NSW Labor's strong animal management and animal welfare plan to deal with the growing number of lost, abandoned, and neglected animals across the state," he said.
"For over 75 years the SDCH has responsibly reunited, rehomed and rehabilitated animals. As one of Sydney's largest charity community pounds, the SDCH serves eight councils, over 100 suburbs and over 20 per cent of the City.
"Without this funding the SDCH may be forced to close by the middle of 2023, causing thousands of healthy pets to be unnecessarily euthanised."
Mr Minns called on the government to provide the $9 million, which would enable building to take place more quickly.
"COVID-19 saw a boom in pet ownership, but unfortunately that has also meant a stark increase in surrendered pets since the end of lockdowns in Sydney," he said.
"Additionally, Sydney's population is predicted to increase by one million people by 2041. With 60 per cent of NSW households having a pet, there is a need for a state wide plan to manage the increase in the companion animals.
"The size of the new facility at Kurnell will help SDCH care for and rehome thousands more animals, mostly dogs and cats every year."
Mr Minns said, each year, the new facility would:
"As part of NSW Labor's plan for strong animal management and animal welfare, we'll also consult widely with key stakeholders including the Sydney Cats and Dogs Home, the RSPCA, Animal Welfare League of NSW, councils and others groups, to discuss the increase in pet ownership and the post-COVID impact on the sector," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
