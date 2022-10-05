St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Girls and Engadine high school students selected for NESA NSW Young Writers showcase

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:37am, first published October 5 2022 - 11:00pm
Tabitha Sharp, who graduated from Engagine High School in 2021, features in the Young Writers Showcase. Picture supplied

Two teenagers who completed their HSC in 2021 have been selected to have their work published in the annual Young Writers Showcase.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

