Two teenagers who completed their HSC in 2021 have been selected to have their work published in the annual Young Writers Showcase.
Tabitha Sharp, who attended Engadine High School, and Vanessa Zhu, who attended St George Girls High School, are among 18 students from NSW to have their outstanding 2021 HSC major works published in the anthology.
Hillary Yuan of Peakhurst Public School also received an accolade for her writing talent.
The extraordinary talents of 36 young writers, including 18 primary school students, were recognised for the first time at a ceremony at the NSW State Library.
The 2022 Student Literary Awards were a combination of the WriteOn Awards, an annual writing competition for primary school students, and the Young Writers Showcase, an anthology featuring exemplary compositions by HSC English Extension 2 students.
Chief Executive Officer of the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) Paul Martin said the ceremony was a celebration of the creativity, imagination and critical thinking of students, as well as the teachers who guide them.
"Seeing students of all ages being celebrated for their literary prowess was truly inspiring. There was a lot of talent in that room," Mr Martin said.
"Congratulations to all the talented young writers who were recognised. You have written some truly impressive pieces and it's clear you all have a bright future ahead of you."
For HSC students, being selected for the Young Writers Showcase is often only the beginning, with many going on to impressive careers using their skills, whether that be as screenplay writers, radio presenters, authors or journalists.
Tabitha's short story, 'Where History Fails', interrogated the lost child trope in Australian culture, asking bold questions about the nation's past and the role of the imagination in exploring and healing.
For primary school students, the WriteOn awards recognise their ability to write clearly, challenge ideas, reflect on their learnings and helps to foster their talents.
NSW State Librarian John Vallance says this year's awards recipients did not fail to impress.
"Our youngest award winners showcased incredible works of fiction including diary entries, interviews, letters and poems, while the HSC students featured in the Young Writers Showcase wrote fantastic pieces of short fiction, creative non-fiction, critical responses, poetry and scripts," Dr Vallance said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
