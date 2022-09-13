Prime beachside living

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This spacious and contemporary three bedroom full brick duplex is positioned directly opposite parklands and beaches.
It offers a free flowing layout, and an easy living and relaxed beachside lifestyle.
The open plan design of the living and dining areas effortlessly transitions to the outdoors.
There are three generous sized bedrooms, two with built in robes, and master bedroom with ensuite and private balcony.
Beautifully presented, the modern Caesarstone kitchen features Miele appliances, dishwasher and gas cooking.
The impressive and stylish bathroom has floor to ceiling tiles and there is a separate powder room downstairs.
Enjoy the garden view from the outdoor entertaining deck that is framed by a level lawn. It is a great space to sit and relax or the perfect area for entertaining.
Features of the property include an internal laundry, split system air-conditioning, gas hot water and heating and secure gated access to the entrance.
Completing the home is a secure double garage with internal access as well as off-street parking.
This prime location is just moments to Ramsgate Plaza, schools, parks, beaches, cafes, restaurants and transport.
