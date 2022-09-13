Waterfront oasis

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Capturing a sun-washed aspect and superb views of sparkling Kogarah Bay, this outstanding home boasts resort-like inclusions and all-day water access, perfect for fishing and boating.
It's a leisurely stroll from shops, schools, parks and cafés, making it a fantastic lifestyle choice.
Listing agent Liam Tsaprazis of McGrath San Souci said, "Buyers will absolutely love the low maintenance nature of the property and the stunning outdoor entertaining areas which overlook the waterfront, coupled with complete privacy.
"Given that it's situated in one of the postcode's best streets, the location is second to none. The area is perfect for walks, brunching at popular cafes and raising a family. Not to mention the water sports and boating elements the home offers."
The generous floorplan includes four bedrooms with a sizeable master which has a walk-in robe and ensuite with rain shower.
The interiors are immaculately presented with spacious light filled living zones. The open plan kitchen enjoys island bar and Smeg appliances.
Built for entertaining there is an integrated speaker system and bar and a selection of alfresco areas including the waterside pool and level lawn.
Liam said, "This home will be super popular with families and astute buyers who are looking to secure a waterfront in this tightly held location."
